VINTON — Many improvements throughout the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District are made possible through the district’s physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL).
At the school board meeting earlier this month, Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, reviewed some of the projects being undertaken.
“Because of the transition between boards,” Hainstock wrote in the board packet, “this is a good time to review the items.”
The project list was broken down by building. Some of the projects include on the list are:
- High school:
-Multipurpose space addition;
- Storage building;
- Digital clock sysgtem;
- Middle school:
- Replace all interior/exterior doors;
-Replace front entrance steps;
- HVAC system — replacing AC windows;
- Shellsburg:
- Enclose elevator area;
- Support the west side of the building;
- Update south side of building;
- Tilford:
- Replace original windows;
- Cement all parking areas.
Hainstock explained that the district will have $10,049,745 between the PPEL and the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds in the current fiscal year for work.
The district’s expanded administrative team, principals and directors, reviewed plans and priorities for the buildings to add to the list.
Projects were presented to the board previously and approved.
While there are projects for each building, the district also has on-going commitments.
With a price tag of $1,380,000, the on-going project list for the district is normal maintenance.
The current list includes items such as:
-roof replacement as warranties end, $60,000;
- tuck-pointing and other exterior work, $20,000;
- transportation — replace 1-2 busses and other vehicles each year, $180,000, (increased $20,000 based on seatbelt requirement);
- furniture replacement, $45,000 each year (desks, library shelving, etc.).
Hainstock shared that the on-going commitment list includes $400,000 under a classification of superintendent discretion.
The funds are used when building principals or staff will come forward with needs that have come up unexpectedly, Hainstock told the board.
One such project success in the current school year is the replacement of the doors in the middle school.
Principal Shelly Petersen told the board that the doors would be replaced in the coming weeks. She had hoped that the doord would have been installed before now, but has been waiting for delivery.
Petersen explained that the classroom doors would be installed over the weekend to keep from interfering with classes.
Hainstock pointed out that the “challenge is the not cost of the projects,” she said. “But finding the vendors to do the work.”