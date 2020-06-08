The Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District remains committed to doing all we can to meet the needs of our students and their families.
One way we can do that is to offer FREE meals for children up to age 18.
We will follow best practices for food distribution as outlined by the CDC. Please follow social distancing recommendations when picking up your meals
Current times and locations: We do our best to be punctual.
Longview Trailer Park 11:15 am–11:25 am
Vinton Park Apartments Driveway 11:30 am -11:45 am
Vinton Public Library 11:50 am-12:10 pm
Shellsburg Elementary 11:30 am-12:00 pm
Timber Ridge, Community 11:30 am-11:45 am
Garrison, Downtown 11:30 am-11:45 am
Tilford Elementary 11:30 am-12:15 pm
We will provide a lunch and a breakfast meal for the following morning.
To help determine how many meals to prepare, we ask that families call and leave a message to 319-436-5680 or email meals@vscsd.org by 10:00 AM each day OR if you prefer, you can email/call just once on Monday to indicate which day or days you will utilize for the week. We want to know the number of meals and the meal pickup location.
Additional meals are available for those who may not have the opportunity to email/call in.
