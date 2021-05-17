The Vinton-Shellsburg CSD Board of Directors voted unanimously on Monday to continue following current safety and health protocols established during school hours related to COVID-19 for the remainder of the school year, while also stating masks will be "optional" for activities such as athletic events, concerts and the upcoming high school graduation.
In a motion made by board member Tom Burke, VSCSD will continue all mandates and protocols until May 28, the final day of school for the district. Board member Sue Gates seconded the motion and the motioned passed unanimous.
Monday's special board meeting was called to order in response to updated guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health released on Friday stating schools and child care settings "should provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage."
The board heard public comment via Zoom call from three individuals before closing the public speaking portion. Burke, Gates, Mike Timmermans and Kath Van Steenhuyse all addressed the need to change this policy with only nine school days left in the year.
Members of the board read a recommendation from Benton County Public Health to keep mask requirements in place for the school for the remainder of the year based off guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
