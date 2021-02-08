The VSHS Debate Team competed in the Iowa High School Association's State Debate Tournament last month in a virtual setting due to COVID-19, yet that did not dull a good debate for these students.
“These students were essentially taking an additional class for a bit over a month learning, doing research, and preparing to debate both sides of their topic determined by a flip of a coin,” coach Eric Upmeyer said. Typically we are on the DMACC Campus in Ankeny for this tournament.”
The team stayed right at home at Vinton-Shellsburg High School for this tournament and participated in four rounds of debates on Friday and one on Saturday. It was the first time ever The National Speech and Debate Association used their CAMPUS platform, an application like Zoom, to host the debates. Their topic: the National Security Agency should end its surveillance of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.
“It was wonderful to see the team come together and learn about a topic that was probably never on their radar,” Upmeyer said. “To do this above and beyond their own daily classwork was truly amazing. It was wonderful to watch their enthusiasm after the end of each round discussing what had happened and how they planned on making changes for their next debate round. The debate does focus on logic and proper, credible research.”
Due to COVID-19, this tournament was the single event for the students this season.