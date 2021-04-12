Vinton-Shellsburg High School band and choir students recently recorded and submitted solo and small ensemble performances for the state’s virtual contest this year. Results were received on Sunday. Division II ratings are considered excellent performance, while Division I ratings are considered superior performance.
Band: Isaac Allsup (Division I), Issac Allsup and Andrew Jessen Jessen duet (Division II), Macie Enos (Division I), Ali Streeter (Division II), Lillia Dahlstrom (Division II), Emma Ackinson (Division II), Ali Streeter and Lillia Dahlstrom (Division I).
Choir: Jenna Robinson, Tori Elwick, Aubrey Lund, Noel McKenna (Division I), Morgan Reeves, Olivia Tippie (Division II), Cheyenne Behm, Maddie Beauchamp (Division I), Bryce Walker (Division I) John McNeil (Division II), Cameron Dawson-Fink (Division II), Andrew Wirth (Division I), Darby Glynn (Divisiion I), Brynn Johnson (Division I), Alexis Rumelhart (Division I), Kinzley Kurth (Division I), Ellery Johnson (Division I).