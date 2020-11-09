As Vinton-Shellsburg/Union swimming walked into Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday for their Regional meet, it was obvious they were by far the smallest team in the pool. That hardly stopped the Vikettes from competing hard as they achieved two school records and qualified two relays based off their times.
“The district meet is always exciting because it's where we aim to be on target throughout so much of the season,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “It's nice when girls achieve their best times there. It shows our training and preparations worked.”
VSU showed they were indeed prepared as the first event of the afternoon, the 200 Medley of Clarissa Carolan, Lexi Goodell, Geordyn Webster and Justyce Dominick finished with a school record time of 1:54.3, finishing fifth place in a fast meet. Later in the day, the relay members learned they qualified for State with the 20th best time.
“We really wanted to beat these school records, but also see everyone get their best individual times,” Carolan said. “We hoped to get some relays to State, but knew we were competing in a fast District and had to wait to see what other times come in first.”
Later in the day, the 200 Freestyle relay of Carolan, Maren Redlinger, Weber and Dominick finished with a time of 1:45.09 to also qualify as the 30th best time in the state. The meet ended on a high note for VSU as the 400 Freestyle consisting of the same four girls broke a school record with a time of 3:59.69, three seconds faster than the previous record set in 2015.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for the team to break the 400 record,” Redlinger said. “It’s a great feeling being able to leave a legacy in this District meet and have left something for the team to work towards.”
The two relays will now prepare for the State Swimming and Diving Meet at the Marshalltown YMCA on Friday, Nov. 13. Exact times for each competition will be announced later. The five athletes will take part in “lighter” practices over the next several days before competing at State.
“Right now, it’s enjoying the glory that comes with qualifying for State,” Hesson said. “They can bask in their success and then get ready for an even better swim this weekend. I think the girls are ready for that challenge. They've had fun this season, but pushed and supported each other through adversity. They earn every success they achieved today.”
Vinton Newspapers will have results from the 2020 State Swimming Meet in the November 17 issue of the Vinton Eagle.