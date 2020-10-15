VSU swimming competed at a six-team invitational in Williamsburg on Monday and came away with a 33.5 point finish ahead of the second place home team.
VSU won all three relays in the 200 Medley, 200 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle, and three other individual events including junior Clarissa Carolan in the 200 Individual with a time of 2:29, senior Geordyn Webster in the 500 Freestyle with a time of 26.39 and freshman Justyce Dominick in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:17.
“We talk all year about how one or two, or even four or five girls can't win a meet,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “It takes all hands on deck - every finish counts. Our depth made the difference. We didn't win as many events as at the last Williamsburg Invite, but we placed more girls consistently in the top 10 of each event. That was what gave us the win Monday night.”
Junior Carlie Spore swam a career best in the 500 Freestyle and is now only a second away from her season goal of finishing under seven minutes according to Hesson. Carolan swam a personal best in her 200 IM in a close finish. Freshman Lauren Moore continues to drop time each time she swims her 100 Backstroke and 100 Freestyle.
“We've worked hard to make seemingly minor adjustments in stroke technique,” Hesson said. “It's always nice to see that paying off. Swimming doesn't always favor the bigger, stronger athlete; it's the smarter, more efficient swimmer that most often touches the wall first.”
VSU is back in Williamsburg on Saturday for a revised version of the North Central Iowa Swim Conference meet. The large meet is being split into two smaller meets at different locations to allow for more social distancing, etc.