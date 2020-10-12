It was Vikings vs Vikings as Vinton-Shellsburg/Union swimming took on Decorah on the Luther College campus on Thursday, with the home team triumphing 120-59.
The 200 Medley relay of Clarissa Carolan, Lexi Goodell, Geordyn Webster and Justyce Dominick opened scoring for VSU with a first place finish. Individually, Goodell won the 200 IM with a time of 2:35 and Webster the 50 Freestyle with a time of 26.22. Carleigh Wilson finished first in the 100 Butterfly with a time of 1:18 and Carolan the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:07
“Decorah is a very strong, very large team and they’re always a tough opponent,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “The girls swam very well last night, winning four events and taking second in another five. Competing against this team is an accomplishment in itself.”
VSU will complete their regular season with meets at Williamsburg on the 12th and 17th at Williamsburg. Regionals will be held on Halloween with a location to be determined.