Vinton-Shellsburg/Union swimming was originally slated to compete against Grinnell at Grinnell College on Tuesday, but due to COVID the meet was hosted as Boone instead, leading to a showdown of three programs.
“There were a few things out of our control that kept us from putting up better times in some events: Muscle cramps, sore joints, and the ever-present risk in swimming: inhaling water,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “The girls were still able to pick themselves up and power through difficult moments. And it's not to say that our times were way off the mark. In fact, had so many girls not swam such great times 10 days ago at Linn Mar, Boone would have been an impressive meet. But it's one that we learn from and prepare to go forward.”
Sophomore Lauren Moore cut 1.69 seconds off of her 100 Backstroke time to take third place in 1:13.84, an event she's been consistently dropping time in most of the season. Junior Carlie Spore dropped 4.95 seconds in her 500 Freestyle, a time she's also consistently been whittling away at all season. Senior Geordyn Webster finished with a time of 25.93 in the 50 Freestyle time to take first place by almost two full seconds and showing she can consistently stay under 26 seconds.
“Geordyn has her eye on an individual State appearance and a school record - both of which are very possible for her,” Hesson said.
Final scores: Vinton-Shellsburg 52, Grinnell 46; Boone 74, Vinton-Shellsburg 27 VSU swims a dual at Decorah on October 8.