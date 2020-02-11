Sports Editor
The Storming Vikings’ season isn’t quite done yet. Not if Carter Kirtz has anything to say about it.
The sophomore registered a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke Saturday afternoon at the district swim meet to qualify for the single-class state meet this weekend. According to head coach Robert Levis, Kirtz managed the ninth-best time in the state with a 1:00.48.
“On the day, the team registered five new team records and turned in new personal best times in 30 of the 34 swims,” Levis said in an email. “The day began with the medley relay of Bradyn Schlief, Kirtz, Isaac Allsup and Cyrus Elwick setting a new team record of 1:43.96 in finishing fifth. This bettered the previous mark of 1:45.09 but regrettably was a mere 0.83 seconds shy of qualification for state.”
Kirtz and Allsup also set their personal bests in the 200 IM and 100 back respectively. Allsup’s time of 56.90 earned him a spot on the podium in 5th place.
Elwick set the school 100-free record by nearly a full second as he led off the team’s 400 free relay team. His laps ended in 49.15, 0.94 seconds better than the previous low of 50.09. The relay of Elwick, Ian Allsup, Isaac Allsup and Kirtz broke their previous record with new time of 3:31.30 and a 5th place finish.
Elwick also made podium appearances with a 5th in the 50 free and a 4th in the 100 free.
Overall, the Storming Vikings were fifth out of eight schools, finishing ahead of Newton, Waterloo and Williamsburg while trailing Indianola, Cedar Falls, Marshalltown and District Champion Des Moines Dowling.
Kirtz will travel to the University of Iowa on Saturday. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. with Kirtz’s run in the 100-yard breaststroke set at 10th in the rotation of competitions at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.