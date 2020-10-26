Vinton-Shellsburg/Union swimming ended their regular season right at home as they beat Williamsburg 62-26 on Senior Night for the program.
VSU took first place in all but one event during the evening, and placed first and second in six of the 11 events. Seniors Clarissa Carolan and Geordyn Weber started off their Senior Night alongside Lexi Goodell and Justyce Dominick with a first place win in the 160 Medley Relay with a time of 1:31. Carolan would have individual wins in the 160 IM and 100 yard backstroke, senior Maren Redlinger in the 100 Freestyle, and Webster in the 60 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly. Alongside Bailey Hunt of Center Point-Urbana and Grace Walker of Union, the seniors were recognized midway through the meet for their contributions to the program.
“This group of seniors holds a special place in my heart because two of them were the first freshman class I coached,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “Clarissa and Geordyn have been swimming all four years, Maren came on her sophomore year and then we welcomed Bailey and Grace two seasons ago. They are certain strong leaders by example and their actions. They are the ones working the hardest in practice and raising the bar.”
Sophomore Justyce Dominick and junior Lexi Goodell each added individual wins and contributions on winning relays. Junior Carlie Spore hit her season goal of swimming the 500 Freestyle under 7 minutes, touching the wall in 6:55 and finishing second place only behind her teammate Justyce Dominick.
VSU will take two weeks off from competition to focus on their District Meet at Dubuque Hempstead High School on Saturday, Nov. 7, where swimmers will compete to qualify for the State Meet at the Marshalltown YMCA a week later. Hesson expects to see the 160 Medley Relay and several individuals compete not only to qualify for State, but to break school records in the process.
“We have a longer season with Districts and State being pushed back this season,” Hesson said. “The first three months of this season has been about ramping up on the distance and intensity of our practices. With these last couple of weeks, we’ll still stay intense, but give them more rest between sets to give their bodies more time to recover. By the time we get to Districts, we want to be in shape, but not tired or exhausted. We want our best performances possible.”