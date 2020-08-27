Vinton-Shellsburg/Union girls swimming stayed right at home on Monday as they hosted Williamsburg at Vinton Municipal Pool to open their fall season outdoors with a win.
“This is our second year since I’ve been coacht that we’ve hosted outdoors,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “We’re never sure about the weather, but today it was not a problem. It was a great first meet to get the jitters and give everyone meet experience.”
The Vikettes achieved a 104-64 score as individuals and relays for the home team took the top placing in 10 of 11 events in the evening. Senior Geordyn Weber placed first individually in the 50 and 100 freestyle as well as competed in the winning 200 relay and 200 free relay. Senior Clarissa Carolan was also a member of both winning relays and took the gold in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
“Geordyn's 50 Freestyle time is 1.1 seconds away from what the State qualifying time was last year,” Hesson said. “Maren's 100 breaststroke was almost a full second faster than her best time last year, and Clarissa's 200 individual medley matched her best time from last year. Being our first meet of the year, and only 3 weeks into practices, I'm really excited about where our times could go as the season progresses.”
Monday’s meet ended on a fun note as the two teams joined forces for a friendly wet t-shirt relay, where mixed squads of six swam 50 meters each and then quickly removed the soaking shirt for the next swimmer.
“The relay was something that the Williamsburg coach and I brought together last season,” Hesson said. “Williamsburg is a great team with similar size and ability for us. We enjoy having them come over.”
VSU swimming continued their season against Waterloo on Thursday and will compete against Oskaloosa at their YMCA on September 10.