The VSU girls swim team had a successful night at a 4-team (Oskaloosa, Williamsburg, Keokuk) meet in Oskaloosa. No visiting spectators were allowed in so the meet was live streamed instead. You'd never know it by the noise level though - the teams themselves proved to be great cheering sections. The meet was scored as a triple dual - and VSU won each of their match-ups by 16, 43, and 54 points.
We had 4 athletes missing from our lineup due to illness. We definitely missed those 4 girls - their absence changed almost every single event in our lineup. But the remaining swimmers really stepped up to fill in the gaps. Sadie Hennings found herself in two new events quite removed from her comfort zone - but she swam well and scored points in both events. Clarissa Carolan and Lauren Moore went 1st and 2nd in the 100 Backstroke and were a part of winning relays as well. Molly Clark continues to improve on already speedy times and relay splits. And Tori Elwick had a fantastic debut after only a handful of days in practice in the water.
There were some time drops (like Sara Johnson dropping 4 seconds in her 100 Backstroke) and some that added time. It may not have been our fastest meet, but the girls found ways to get their hand on the wall first when it counted.
The next VSU competition will be Monday at Williamsburg, against 3 of the same teams.