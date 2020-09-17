Vinton-Shellsburg/Union continued their season on the road at Williamsburg for a six team invitational Monday, taking second overall and falling behind the host Raiders and ahead of Keokuk, Grinnell, Centerville, and Oskaloosa
“The girls swam a very competitive meet, lots of times were improved across the board,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “Every single swim scored points last night - that's an impressive feat in a six-team invitational.”
VSU swimmers claimed 10 of the 11 events, including all three relay races. Yet Hesson noted Williamsburg was never far behind, and usually posted multiple swimmers in scoring positions.
“We were short 4 of our varsity swimmers due to illness and we really missed their presence,” Hesson said. “We had to leave some slots open in the more challenging events that our newcomers aren't ready to take on quite yet. In those events, Williamsburg outscored us beyond what we could make up for in other events.”
Senior captains Geordyn Webster and Clarissa Carolan continued their strong season by each winning their individual and relay events. Justyce Dominick won both the 200 and 500 Free events by eight and seven seconds respectively. Molly Clark swam her fastest 100 free of the season and cut a second off her previous best.
“Williamsburg is a very competitive team for us,” Hesson said. “We're pretty evenly matched in terms of school and team size, so it's always a challenge meeting up with them. They showed their depth and fought hard for the win last night. We'll just have to come back healthy when we rematch in October.”
VSU heads to Linn-Mar for a double dual with Tipton on Saturday.