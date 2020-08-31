Vinton-Shellsburg/Union swimming was back at it again for their second dual meet on Thursday in Waterloo, excelling in the swimming events before Waterloo scored unanswered points in diving events since VSU lacks the ability to participate in diving.
“The girls had solid times, some again improving their best times from last year,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “At the beginning of each season, each swimmer writes down their goals and how they intend to work to achieve those specific goals. Several girls have already reached their goals — and not because they weren’t challenging enough, but because they’ve worked incredibly hard to get there. They’ll need to re-evaluate their goals and raise the bar a bit to keep pushing for the remainder of the season.”
Senior Clarissa Carolan is one of those achievers mentioned by Hesson as clocked ina 1:07.74 time in the 100 backstroke with a goal of getting under 1:08.00 this year. The 200 Medley Relay of Carolan, Lexi Goodell, Geordyn Webster and Maren Redlinger put up a 2:00.58 to take 1st place, and sit only 1.5 seconds off of what the State Qualifying time was for that event in 2019.
“Clarissa trained all summer and has worked very hard this fall season, and her hard work is already paying off,” Hesson said.
Carolan, Goodell, Webster, and Justyce Dominick all finished first in their individual events in the evening. Hesson noted freshman Molly Clark posted “some great times” in the 50 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay.
“With such strong depth in freestyle this year, there is a good chance of some school records falling in the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays,” Hesson said.
According to Hesson, by the end of the night, VSU had earned 1st place in eight of the 11 swimming events and second place in two others events but came up just shy of winning the dual.
“Waterloo scored 13 unanswered points in diving because VSU has no diving facilities and therefore no diving squad,” Hesson said.
VSU swimming will enjoy a break before competing against Oskaloosa on September 10.