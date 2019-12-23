Last Friday brought the final basketball game of 2019 for the Waverly-Shell Rock girls, and the Go-Hawks were able to tally another “W” in the win column.
Playing in the Go-Hawk Gym in Waverly, W-SR defeated Northeast Iowa Conference opponent Waukon 48-39.
The victory is the sixth straight for Waverly-Shell Rock, which heads into winter break on quite a roll.
The Go-Hawks are now 6-2, and they have gone 3-0 against conference opponents so far this year (W-SR beat Decorah 40-20 on Dec. 13 and New Hampton 64-31 on Dec. 17).
Junior Abbie Draper again led the Go-Hawks in scoring, recording 18 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Draper also hauled in a team-high 11 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end.
Senior Britney Young followed up with 14 points of her own, hitting three of her five attempts from beyond the 3-point line. Young also recorded three assists and two steals.
Sophomore Morgan Schut led the team with four assists, and senior Camryn Grawe led W-SR with three steals.
The No. 11 Go-Hawks now get to enjoy some off time for the holidays. They’ll return to action Jan. 3 against Charles City.