WAVERLY – Siri Ott’s childhood dream was to play soccer at Division I Iowa State University in Ames. She even committed there as a sophomore in 2019.
When Tony Minatta resigned after six seasons at the helm of ISU, Ott’s plans were upended, her dream crushed, her future up in the air. The Waverly-Shell Rock standout decided to reopen her recruitment, something that isn’t rare for student-athletes to do. During normal times, that is. In the midst of a global pandemic that wiped out an entire season? Hardly.
Ott wasn’t deterred, despite missing her junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and playing with her teammates and close friends. With the help of her club coaches, Justin Vorster and Ginger Parson-McGill, as well as W-SR coach Lauren Greiner, Ott got back on the radar of prospective colleges.
It didn’t take long for her to find home. Ott signed a letter of intent with D-I University of Northern Iowa in January.
“It’s a pretty big stress relief,” Ott said of making her decision official. “It’s been pretty much a whirlwind my senior year, but it’s turned out really well, and I think that I’ve found a place I know I’m going to fit in and I’m super excited about UNI.”
Though Ott didn’t ultimately ink with her ISU, she said the process of taking the time to comb through her options was beneficial.
“It’s just allowed me to reevaluate what I’m looking for, and I was able to do that successfully,” she said.
Ott admitted reopening her recruitment was somewhat nerve-racking. Relationships she spent years building fizzled away, or so she thought.
“It actually went really well, and I was able to get some great insights from other players and coaches,” she said. “I’m glad I had a fairly smooth process, and I had a great support team as well.”
Another factor that may have helped sway Ott’s decision was being familiar with UNI coach Bruce Erickson, as well as having friends go through the program.
“I like the balance between soccer and school there and when I got on campus, it all kind of clicked,” Ott added. “It was a different feeling than before, and I knew that it was definitely right for me.”
Ott plans to study business, but is undecided on a major.
A two-year starter for the Go-Hawks, Ott now has her sights set on re-creating the chemistry her team has had over the last couple of years – a bond that has helped land the Go-Hawks in the state final in 2018 and ’19.
“It’s going to be all about making those relationships with those underclassmen,” she said. “It’s going to be all about working hard and focusing in on what needs to be done, so we can make that appearance at the state tournament again.”