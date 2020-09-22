Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 26

INDEPENDENCE – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held this Saturday, September 26.
Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in their community.
According to the Association:
“Now more than ever, funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s to support research, programs and resources for Iowans affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia is vital. Individuals living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers and families have faced incredible challenges during the pandemic. Support groups and education resources provide much needed support for caregivers facing challenges keeping their loved ones safe and healthy during this time.
“More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 136,000 caregivers.”
Locally, Dianne Hepke of Lexington Estate is encouraging participants to walk in your neighborhood and take a selfie wearing purple (Alzheimer’s awareness color) and send it to her at dhepke@bchealth.org.
It is also a call for donations.
“We will be sending our check next week,” she said.
Contact Dianne for more information.
To register and receive the latest updates on other Walk to End Alzheimer’s events, visit: act.alz.org/CedarValley.
Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/walk to register and learn more.
Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.