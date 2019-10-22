Walter “Walt” Merwyn Ebert, 93, of rural Plainfield, Iowa, passed away in his home early Monday morning, October 21, 2019.
Walt was born on May 26, 1926, in Ipswich, South Dakota, the son of Josephine (Terry) and Wyette Ebert. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1944, and on January 26, 1947, was united in marriage to Gartha Faye Sheldon at the First Baptist Church in Plainfield. Walt and Gartha were lifelong farmers and lovingly raised their six children on the designated Century Farm. Walt also worked for John Deere Tractor Works, retiring in 1987. After 70 years of marriage, Gartha passed away in June of 2017.
Walt was a member of the Plainfield First Baptist Church, the Bremer County Democrats Central Committee and served as a board member for Practical Farmers of Iowa. Besides his love for farming and family, Walt enjoyed following the news and keeping up on politics and current events.
Walt is survived by six children, Dr. Robert (Cathy) Ebert of Denver, Edward (Jean) Ebert of Waverly, Judith Ebert of Waverly, Ronald (Diane) Ebert of Waterloo, Sandra (Harry) Buhre of New Hampton, and Debora (Dan) McCumber of Waverly; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma Geweke of Waverly; sisters-in-law, Doris Bigelow of Waterloo and Merriem (Jerry) Lane of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Gartha; his parents; and two brothers, Charles and Harold Ebert.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, with Pastor Tom Barnard officiating. Burial will follow in Horton Cemetery, Horton, Iowa. Visitation was be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice