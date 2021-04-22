On Wednesday April 21st the WaMaC Art Competition was held at Williamsburg. Twenty two students from Vinton Shellsburg participated. Those either attending and/or entering work in the show were: Brynn Staab, Christina Harrelson, Tess Lillibridge, Lucy Howes VonStein, Carly Bendull, Brianna Thomsen, Elizabeth Smith, Maren Redlinger, Andrew Wirth, Chloe Tharp, Claire Booth, Evian Yarbrough, Faith Thompsen, Patience Kies, Jordan Andrews, Alexis Dighton, Natalie Wade, Athena McCauslin, Eris Brown, Isabel Erlandson, and Noah Lindauer.
Those winning awards third place awards are: Faith Thompsen, Claire Booth, and Andrew Wirth.
Those winning 2nd place honors are: Brynn Staab, Christina Harrelson, Tess Lillibridge, and Carly Bendull.
First place winners were: Elizabeth Smith(two awards), Jordan Andrews, Athena McCauslin, and Alexis Dighton.
Best of Show 3-D was awarded to Elizabeth Smith and Best of Show 2-D was awarded to Jordan Andrews.
All students from Benton, Center Point Urbana, Williamsburg, Clear Creek Amana, Indepndence, and South Tama voted for their favorite artwork. This determined the student choice award that was won by Riley Curtis of Benton.
After voting for their own choice of best the students participated in art workshops that involved drawing in different styles and on sidewalk chalking.