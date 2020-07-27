The WaMaC West All-Conference Teams selected 15 area athletes and four athletes received 3A All-District honors for the 2020 baseball season.
First Team WaMaC West All-Conference honorees from Benton were senior catcher Ian Rupp (14 runs, 26 hits, 15 RBI, .356 avg, 169 PO) and senior outfield Turner Schroeder (18 runs, 24 hits, .414 avg, 10 RBI). Representing CPU were junior pitcher Brody Grawe (12 runs, 21 hits, 15 RBI, .328, 27 strikeouts, 1.27 ERA) and senior utility Caleb Andrews (17 runs, 22 hits, 24 RBI .415 avg, 34 PO). Grawe and Andrews were unanimous selections this season.
Second Team WaMaC West All-Conference honorees from CPU were junior catcher Hardy Mahoney (22 hits, 16 RBI, .423 avg, 69 PO) and sophomore outfield Braylon Havel (15 runs, 18 hits, eight RBI, 17 strikeouts). Representing Benton were senior outfield Drew Lange (11 runs, 27 runs, .370 15 RBI, 28 PO), senior utility Brady Sadler (17 runs, 25 hits, .298 avg, 14 RBI, 36 strikeouts) and senior shortstop Cade Timmerman (13 runs, 26 hits, .361, 25 RBI, 38 PO).
Each of the three local WaMaC schools also received two selections for WaMac Honorable Mention Recognition. Included were Benton junior Landen Schmuecker (19 runs, 21 hits, four homeruns, 19 RBI), Benton sophomore Aiden Harris (11 runs, 16 hits, 11 RBI), CPU senior Reece Miller (12 runs, 21 hits, .317 avg, 27 PO), CPU senior Ethan Sells (26 runs, 20 hits, .317 avg, eight RBI), Vinton-Shellsburg senior Charlie Dudley (11 runs, 16 hits, .276 avg, 32 PO), Vinton-Shellsburg senior Payton Haefner (12 runs, 19 hits, .328 avg, eight RBI).
Four athletes were also selected for the Class 3A NE All-District team. Brody Grawe (Pitcher) and Caleb Andrews (Outfield) were selected Second Team All-District from CPU while Ian Rupp (Catcher) and Turner Schroeder (Outfield) were also selected Second Second Team All-District from Benton.