15 softball athletes between Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg were honored with selections on the WaMaC West All-Conference list for softball during an abbreviated regular season.
Six area athletes made up the 11-member First Team WaMac West All-Conference. Benton junior shortstop Alyse Harvey (43 hits, 23 runs, 25 RBI, .524 avg) and eighth grade outfielder Jaida Lyons (16 hits, 16 runs, 10 RBI, .421 avg) represented the Bobcats, who reached their Regional final with a 15-9 record overall. Representing CPU were senior shortstop Reagan Schutte (34 hits, 25 runs, .507 avg), sophomore outfielder Kora Katcher (20 hits, seven runs, 16 assists, 16 PO) and freshman outfielder Ryanne Hansen (26 hits, 16 runs, 19 PO). Vinton-Shellsburg was represented by freshman shortstop Sophia Kreutner (26 hits, eight runs, 19 RBI, 42 assists, 44 PO).
Three Bobcats made up the area Second Team WaMaC selections. Junior pitcher Kate Buscher (24 hits, nine runs, 11 RBI, 43 strikeouts, 2.47 ERA), eighth grade third base Emma Townsley (37 hits, 22 runs, nine RBI, .457 RBI) and senior outfielder Megan Gorkow (21 hits, 16 runs, .333 avg) were included.
For the WaMaC Recognition, six area athletes were selected as each area school received two selections apiece. Representing Benton were sophomore first base/catcher Gabby McKee (24 hits, 12 runs, 24 RBI, .343 avg) and freshman pitcher/second base Hope Moore (22 hits, 16 runs, 13 strikeouts, 5.87 ERA). CPU was represented by freshman pitcher Olivia Perez (19 hits, 12 RBI, 23 strikeouts, 7.40 ERA) and junior first base Aliza Mollenhauer (25 hits, 19 runs, 7 RBI, .379 avg 115 P). Vinton-Shellsburg was represented by senior catcher Olivia Ehrhardt (29 hits, 23 runs, seven RBI, .382 avg, 43 PO) and freshman first base Brylee Bruce (10 hits, 13 runs, .377 avg, 133 PO).