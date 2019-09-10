FAIRBANK — The fall school year is here, which means it’s Homecoming time again and celebrations kick off throughout many school districts as week-long celebrations.
Wapsie Valley School District starts their Homecoming week on Sunday, Sept. 15.
The 2019 Wapsie Valley Queen Candidates are Sloane Banger, Kennadi Neil, Melody Kayser, Emma Silva, and Sammi Kane. King Candidates are Cole Neil, Traeton Kaufman, Reese Welcher, Cayle Huebner, and Kiks Rosengarten.
Fun activities kick off with a drive-in movie, "The Blind Side", for all Wapsie 9-12 grade students on Sunday, Sept. 15, in the student parking lot. Gates open at 7 p.m. and popcorn will be provided.
The rest of the weeks activities follow with each day of the week sporting a different theme of fun for everyone to participate in and enjoy.
• Monday is pajama day, so no need to wake up early just roll out of bed and head out the door. All seniors will attend a "bring your tractor to school" safety session during sixth hour in the auditorium. Seventh and Eighth grade students that have study hall that hour are to report to the media center.
• Tuesday is twin day. Grab your twin, or at least somebody that might pass for your twin and have a fun day with it.
• Wednesday is redneck day; there is sure to be a lot of laughs from fellow classmates and teachers at your choice of redneck costumes.
• Thursday is the day to wear your class color proudly. Grade 7- red, Grade 8-orange, freshmen-yellow, sophomores-green, juniors-blue,seniors-purple.
An all school assembly will be held beginning at 12:29 p.m. for the student body to “Meet the Candidates.” Voting for the King and Queen will take place after the assembly. The Homecoming Court will be presented to the community and the King and Queen will be crowned that same night during the community pep rally at Wapsie Valley, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Players will be showcased and there will be a jersey auction in addition to a live auction.
• Friday is the day to show your school spirit. Also, on Friday, Wapsie Valley will host their Homecoming football game against GMG, at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Dance will follow from 9:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.