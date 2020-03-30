This is challenge week, for Wapsie Valley elementary students and their families, at least for those following the Fairbank and Readlyn elementary schools’ Facebook page.
The schools are posting an activity a day for children to complete and asking families to take pictures or post video of the students completing the challenge, in the comments.
Nine children are pictured with their projects after accepting Monday’s challenge, which was to make or draw a monster with materials on hand at home.
Tuesday’s challenge is for students to speak or write about a book they have read.
For “Wellness Wednesday,” students are challenged to do at least one wellness activity.
Thursday, students are challenged to build the tallest tower they can with materials they have at home.
For “Fellowship Friday,” students are challenged to do something kind for someone else.