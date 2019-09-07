Gavin Hyde, a student at Wapsie Valley High School, is among 10 Iowa high school students selected to serve on the Statewide Youth Broadband Advisory Council (SYBAC). The council has been established by the Iowa Communications Network (ICN) specifically to engage students on a variety of broadband related topics.
Throughout the school year, the students will meet with ICN leadership to discuss the importance of true high-speed broadband. Last year’s students discussed a range of topics including broadband in schools, cybersecurity, coding, and wireless technology.
Students serving with Hyde on ICN’s SYBAC for the 2019-2020 school year are, Alex Baker, Clarinda High School, Austin Grant, Boyer Valley High School, Dunlap, Simeon Bulk, Unity Christian High School, Orange City, Benjamin Danielson and Sanora Nelson, Colo-Nesco High School, Colo, Emmy Richardson, Valley High School, West Des Moines, Caden Schweitzer, Liberty High School, North Liberty, Gabrielle Valencia, East Union High School, Afton, and Blake Van Der Kamp, Prairie City Monroe High School, Monroe.
The Council’s focus is about receiving information and feedback from students, who will serve as broadband ambassadors. SYBAC meetings are held from September – May via ICN’s advanced Video conferencing service that incorporates a virtual meeting room.