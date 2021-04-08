April 5, 2021
Cedar Ridge Homes Inc. conveys to Matthew and Amy Herrick, real estate in Lot 4, Stone Ridge First Addition, Atkins.
Geraldine J. Davis Revocable Trust conveys to Marlyn L. and Velma Ann Jorgensen Revocable Trust, real estate in Block 5, Sells Addition to Riverside, Vinton, Unit 201, Cedar View, Condominium.
Shawn L. and Jodi A. Erger convey to Timothy M. and Paige Plummer, real estate in Section 17, Florence Township.
Alex J. Kremer conveys to Blayne and Colleen Bodvig, real estate in Lot 6, Block 2, Runyon’s Addition to Shellsburg.
Daric L. and Anna M. Kaestner convey to Chad A. and Lacie L. Baker, real estate in Lots 11 and 12, Block 7, Van Horne.
April 6, 2021
Ryan C. and Dixie L. Gusta convey to Richard A. and Tami L. Wright, real estate in Lot 12, Rammelsberg & Williams Eighth Addition, Atkins.