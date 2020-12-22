Dec. 21, 2020
Stone Ridge Developing, Wesley P. Howard and David R. Vanous convey to Cedar Ridge Homes, real estate in Lot 24, Stone Ridge First Addition, Atkins.
Timothy and Laura Yoder convey to Amy L. Hanson, real estate in Lots 17 and 16, Block 8, Keystone.
Roger Reid, Steven Reid and Darren Reid, co-trustees, convey to GPA Farmland LLC, real estate in Section 22, Polk Township.
Pleasant Hill Farm LLP conveys to NATS Farm LLC, real estate in Section 2, Leroy Township.
Daniel J. Freese conveys to EMP Investments LLC, real estate in Section 20, Florence Township.
Bruce Michael Jones Estate conveys to M&B Investments LLC, real estate in Section 2, Jackson Township.
Kurt Walters and Katherine Kay Walters convey to Troy Fillenworth, real estate in Lot 1, Block 2, Norway.