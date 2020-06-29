June 22, 2020
Benjamin A. and Nicole R. Peterson convey to Keaton L. and Sydney J. Hull, real estate in Lots 66 and 67, Remer's Addition, Urbana.
Beverly Benzel conveys to Doris Ollinger, real estate in Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13, Irving.
June 23, 2020
Marcus J. and Kristin Beard convey to Matthew L. Stickley, real estate in Lots 3 and 6, Block 6, New Vinton, Vinton.
June 24, 2020
Greenstate Credit Union and University of Iowa Community Credit Union convey to Courtney L. Chambers and Samuel D. Ketchum, real estate in Lots 6 and 7, Block 2, Donelan's Addition, Vinton.
Marjorie A. Markowski conveys to Daniel P. and Amy L. Lees, real estate in Lot 19, Rich's Fifth Addition, Urbana.
June 25, 2020
Timothy Allen and Penny Renae Kriz convey to Ryan E. Oxford, real estate in Lot 7, Auditor's Plat No. 6.
Robert B. Robison Estate conveys to Laurie Folken, real estate in Parcel B, Section 3, Polk Township.
Robert B. Robison Estate conveys to Steven L. Yeisley and Debra Kay Yeisley Revocable Trust, real estate in Parcel A, Section 3, Polk Township.
Michael R. and Laura L. Hotz convey to Jesse and Denise Heiser, real estate in Section 2, Harrison Township.
June 26, 2020
Andrew and Maria Olson convey to Thomas A. Smith and Abigail S. Mason, real estate in Lot 2, Block 4, Tait & Wagner's Park Ridge Addition, Atkins.
Barbara J. Gorsch conveys to Richard A. and Dee A. Jeray, real estate in Lot 8, Block 7, Griffins Addition, Vinton.
Professional Ag Services of Central Iowa Inc. conveys to K&B Ag Supply LLC, real estate in Parcel A, Section 36, Florence Township.
Andrew J. and Angela M. Friend convey to Balazs Bonhay, real estate in Lot 27, Heartland Nature Estates Second Addition, Urbana.