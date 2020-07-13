July 6, 2020
Mary Ellen England Conservatorship conveys to Stone Ridge Developing LLC, real estate in Section 23, Fremont Township.
Colin S. Rogers and Jessica P. Horner convey to BGRS Relocation Inc., real estate in Lot 17, Ridgeview Fifth Addition, Atkins.
BGRS Relocation Inc. conveys to James L. and Traci L. Lewis, real estate in Lot 17, Ridgeview Fifth Addition, Atkins.
July 7, 2020
Mid America Mortgage Inc. conveys to Shane D. Wilkins Sr., real estate in Lot 6, Block 11, Hutton's Second Addition, Belle Plaine.
James H. Bright conveys to Christopher and Kari Enos, real estate in Lot 1, Auditor's Plat No. 17, Section 17, Taylor Township.
Roberta Klima conveys to Mariah J. Klein, real estate in Lots 6 and 7, Block 1, Herring and Thompson's Addition, Blairstown.
James F. and Donna Merchant convey to Jon and Michelle Kaiser, real estate in Section 9, Big Grove Township.
Loran C. and Mary A. Becker convey to Timothy G. Himmelsbach, real estate in Parcels B, E and G, Section 20, Florence Township.
July 8, 2020
Charles and Verna Patten convey to Aaron and Brittany Seaton, real estate in Lot 5, Prairie Creek First Addition.
July 9, 2020
The Lloyd D. Hatfield Trust and Cedar Valley Bank & Trust convey to Brad D. and Bethany L. Beatty, real estate in Section 10, Canton Townhip.
Vernon S. Flechner Testamentary Trust convey to Forge Inc., real estate in Lots 32 and 33, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
Kim A. Dulin conveys to Jeffrey and Brenda Barkdoll, real estate in Lot 6, Block 3, Spaldings Addition, Vinton.
July 10, 2020
Amber and Bradley Vercande convey to Jason M. and Abby M. Turley, real estate in Lot 16, Rammelsberg and Williams Second Addition, Atkins.
Jacob A. and Elizabeth C. Anderson convey to Anthony J. Draman and Bethannie L. Fox, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Rupp's Second Addition, Van Horne