May 3, 2021
Groovy Enterprises LLC conveys to Appleby Properties LLC, real estate in Lot 1, West Railroad Addition, Newhall.
Jay B. and Julie Marie Kelly convey to Rachael Sackett, real estate in Lot 1, Block 10, Manatheka, Urbana.
May 4, 2021
Robert Frank Rundlett conveys to Bradley W. Shaw, real estate in Block 22, WF Williams Addition, Vinton.
May 5, 2021
Dennis L. and Susan D. Wallace convey to Lynn and Peggy J. Rinderknecht, real estate in Parcel A, Section 36, Kane Township.
Bonnie Lou Ealy conveys to Lynn and Peggy J. Rinderknecht, real estate in Section 36, Kane Township.
Eagle View Land Management and Forge Inc. convey to Linda Potter, real estate in Lot 12, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
Scott H. and Robin Eggink convey to Tunis W. and Amanda L. Hanna, real estate in Lot 4, Block 3, Elliott’s Addition, Belle Plaine.