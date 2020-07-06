June 29, 2020
Gary A. and Susan M. Grabe convey to Sarah Glaw-Sorensen and Kevin James Sorensen, real estate in Lot 2, Kaiden's First Addition, Walford.
Derek I. and Megan L. Schwarting convey to Cody James Mattison, real estate in Lot 8, Tuttle's Second Addition, Norway.
Frances M. Fisher Hupfeld Estate conveys to Arice R. Lefebvere, real estate in Lot 3, Block 11, Van Horne.
Ricky J. ane Suanne K. Johnson convey to Walter L. and Wendy S. Malone, real estate in Lots 9 and 10, Gardemann's Sixth Addition, Shellsburg.
Timothy J. and Elizabeth A. Murphy convey to Garrett and Chloe Felling, real estate in Parcel A, Section 16, Union Township.
Stephen C. and Rachelle R. Berry convey to Edwards Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning, real estate in Lot 5, Auditor's Plat No. 17.
Kerry Guy Dellamuth, Angela Marie Marie Dellamuth, Layne Leslie Dellamuth and Anita Marie Dellamuth convey to Roman Birman, real estate in Lot 4, Block 1, JA Elliot's Addition, Belle Plaine.
Gary W. Schreiner conveys to Brea A. Griffith, real estate in Lot 15, Country View Estates First Addition.
June 30, 2020
Creston J. and Brianna Williams convey to Cade M. Cooper, real estate in Lots 10 and 9, Block 10, Newhall.
Amy L. and Michael J. Van Wechel convey to Marcus James and Kristin Nicole Beard, real estate in Lot 2, Part 2, Bascom's Addition, Vinton.
VSB Enterprises LLC conveys to Steven E. and Gina M. Miller, real estate in Lot 6, Block 2, Guinn's Addition, Belle Plaine.
Richard J. and Christine M. Voukon convey to Providence Reg LC, Lots 1 and 2, Block 15, Blair's Addition, Belle Plaine.
Carl Gerhold III Revocable Trust and Marilyn Gerhold Revocable Trust convey to Michael L. and Charlene A. Horstman, real estate in Section 27, Fremont Township.
Chad E. and Christina K. Eldred convey to Matthew P. Wason, real estate in Lot 4, Warbuck's First Addition, Urbana.
Scott A. and Rose Trafford convey to Nicole Tuttle, real estate in Lots 1 and 4, Block 4, Vinton.
Cedar Ridge Homes Inc. conveys to Daniel H. Isaac II and Samantha J. Isaac, real estate in Lot 18, Ridgeview Seventh Addition, Atkins.
July 1, 2020
Stonebrook Homes LLC conveys to Andrew G. Olson, real estate in Lot 23, Ridgeview Seventh Addition, Atkins.
Earl J. and Carol R. DeJong convey to Justin and Andrew Miller, real estate in Lot 1, Block 2, Hills 3rd Addition, Blairstown.
Dean R. and Teresa M. Niemi convey to Michael H. Bates II and Sara R. Bates, real estate in Lot 1, Beau Chene Estates First Addition, Lot 20, Parcel A, Beau Chene Estates First Addition, and Lot 2, Parcel C, Beau Chene Estates First Addition.
Gary L. and Melody L. Stokes convey unto Ethan Graham, Stephen Graham and Dawn Graham, real estate in Lot 8, Northfield Ranch First Addition.
July 2, 2020
Jody L. and Tamra Fisher convey to Kyle Durocher, real estate in Lot 12, Outlot A, Mason and Kurth's First Addition, Shellsburg.
Lee M. and Maryann E. Heying convey to James and Erin Vandivier, real estate in Parcel A, Section 26, Eldorado Township.
Nicholas C. Novak conveys to Kevin James and Candrace Irene Jones, real estate in Lot 5, Block A, AB Head's Addition, Belle Plaine.
Bernard J. Freese Jr. and Susan M. Freese convey to the United States of America, US Fish and Wildlife Service Department, real estate in Section 14, Fremont Township.
Duane F. and Marilyn J. Johnson Revocable Trust conveys to 200 W. 4th Street LLC, real estate in Lot 1, Block 17, Beckett's Addition, Vinton.