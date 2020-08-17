Aug. 10, 2020
Dennis W. and Leeann Young convey to Vicki R. Schafbuch and Douglas K. Young, real estate in Section 25, Leroy Township.
Candace K. and Brandon L. Zesch convey to Zach J. Hart and Amanda M. Privetta, real estate in Lots 28 and 29, Block 4, and Lot 14, Block 3. Luzerne.
Aug. 12, 2020
Donny Sallee conveys to Logan Sallee, real estate in Parcel D, Section 12, Taylor Township.
Jonathan and Danielle Wonderly convey to Randall Frank and Catherine Lynn Hoskins, real estate in Lots 5 and 6, Block 6, Guinville, Belle Plaine.
Allan R. and Pamela K. Oltrogge convey to Corey D. Dudley, real estate in Lot 7, Pleasant Creek Estates, Section 14, Canton Township.
Aug. 13, 2020
Dustin N. and Anna M. Darling convey to Cameron R. and Kelsey C. Touro, real estate in Lot 9, Poker Flats Second Addition, Atkins.
Aug. 14, 2020
FOC Inc. conveys to Thomas S. and Eunice J. Pingenot, real estate in Lot 1, Cedar Valley Addition, Vinton.
Christopher A. and Kristin E. Jansen convey to Alyssa Westpheling, real estate in Lots 6 and 7, Block 20, Van Horne.