March 17, 2020
Lola Mae McNeal Estate conveys to Michelle L. and Gloriana Conner, real estate in Lots 1 and 4, Block 26, Tilford’s Addition to South Vinton.
US Bank National Association, trustee, RMAC Trust, conveys to Morrow Properties LLC, real estate in Lot 57, Dumont’s Addition, Belle Plaine, Section 12, Iowa Township.
March 18, 2020
H-B Family Farms Ltd. coneys to Kaitlyn R. Plumb and Colton S. Carney, real estate in Parcel A, Section 11, Homer Township.
Sara Jill Ary conveys to Hope Elizabeth Fry, real estate in Lot 10, Block 20, Van Horne.
March 19, 2020
Laird Enterprises LC conveys to Building Concepts Inc., real estate in Lot 26, Laird’s First Addition, Urbana.
Jeffrey and Jessica Ingles convey to Hunter E. Konen, real estate in Block 2, Taylor and Runyon’s Addition, Shellsburg.
March 20, 2020
Lynda W. Lunkley conveys to Steven and Katie Hodge, real estate in Parcel A, Section 7, Bruce Township.
Michael A. Mims Sr. and Jennifer W. Mims convey to H-B Family Farms Ltd, real estate in Parcel B, Lot 4, Ridgeview Seventh Addition, Atkins.
Christopher L. and Janay L. Bendull convey to Scott R. and Angela S. Tharp, real estate in Lot 2, Siegel’s First Addition, Vinton.
James R. Dahl conveys to Robert and Tracie Newby, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 3, Downs Addition, Urbana.