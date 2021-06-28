June 23, 2021
Brian John and Paula Butz, Sharyn Ann and Rick Brown convey to Derrick A. and Samantha Sexton, real estate in Lots 6 and 7, Block 1, Larson’s Addition, Norway.
David Ward and Deborah McQuilkin convey to Casey M. Roegner, real estate in Section 18, Bruce Township.
Micheal A. and Shirley O. Raue convey to Scott E. Ford and Trisha M. Richart, real estate in Lots 13 and 14, Raue’s Josema Estates.
June 24, 2021
Sharon J. Phillips conveys to Sharon J. Phillips Revocable Trust, real estate in Lot 1007, East Pointe Condo, Vinton.
John A Lokenvitz conveys to Brian L. and LaDonna R. Fairbanks, real estate in Lot 23, Patten Cedar River Access First Addition.