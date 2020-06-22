June 15, 2020
Equity Trust Company, Gregory J. Wild, conveys to Gary G. Kaiser, Michael J. Seeck and Jerome M. Junge, real estate in Lots 6 and 7, Block 9, Keystone.
June 16, 2020
Sandra Peters conveys to Cole A. Limkemann, real estate in Lot 10, Block 7, Morris's Third Addition, Blairstown.
Courtesy Repair Inc. conveys to E&M Builders LLC, real estate in Lot 6, Block 1, Sperbeck's Addition, Norway.
Valerie Ann Hermsen Estate conveys to Ronald E. and Daralee Schnor, real estate in Lots 3 and 2, Jacobs Second Addition, Keystone.
June 17, 2020
Jerry P. Hamilton conveys to Heartland Property Coop, real estate in Section 19, Iowa Township.
Muscolino Properties LLC conveys to 701 Virden Street LLC, real estate in Section 34, Polk Township.
Alicia A. Wedeking conveys to Lindsey Palmer, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 11, Van Horne.
James M. and Janice L. Hinschberger convey to Candace and Kevin Jones, real estate in Lot 1, Block 2, Daniels First Addition, Belle Plaine.
Matthew R. and Shawnell A. Rogers convey to Seann and Samantha Hunter, real estate in Section 25, Jackson Township.
June 18, 2020
Mary Constance Pickart Estate conveys to Michael A. Pickart and Tammy L. Pickart real estate in Sections 15 and 14, Florence Township.
Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. conveys to Gerald J. and Marjorie L. Bergert, real estate in Section 29, Iowa Township.
James F. and Lisa A. Murray convey to Dustin James and Jennie Lynn Roster, real estate in Lot 11, Westridge Estates Part One, Vinton.
Shelly Anderson and Scott Anderson convey to Emily I. Bierbaum, real estate in Block 1, West Addition, Newhall.
June 19, 2020
Keith L. and Marilyn J. Harrison convey to Richard A. Wilmot, real estate in Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 1, Evans First Addition, Vinton.
Rick L. and Melyse R. Sparks convey to Katherine E. Woodhouse, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 2, Wentz Addition, Belle Plaine.
Donald G. Zahs, Sandra K. Tonne and Sandie Tonne convey to Holly M. Meskimen, real estate in Government Lot 3, Section 14, Benton Township.