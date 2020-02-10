Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Feb. 3, 2020

Linda M. Long, by Barbara Svoboda, power of attorney, conveys to Lynnette R. Kruse, real estate in Lot 11, Block 1, Bardwell's Addition, Belle Plaine.

Darren S. and McKenna J. Thompson convey to Tabitha Burns and Eric Vidhamali, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 5, Walford.

Feb. 5, 2020

Glenn J. and Deborah J. Karpisnke convey to Hunter W.D. Newman, real estate in 27-85-9.

Ritscher Farms Inc. conveys to the State of Iowa, real estate in 33-83-11.

Ludden Housing LLC conveys to Trisha A. and Seth M. Ludolph, real estate in Parcel A, 15-85-9.

Chadwick J. and Angela K. Alexander conveys to Alex J. and Megan K. Martin, Westmeier, real estate in Lot 7, Rich's First Addition, Urbana.

Feb. 6, 2020

Shannon P. and Karie Kelty convey to David L. Kelty, real estate in 29-86-9.

Feb. 7, 2020

Keith A. and Teresa A. Linsdey convey to John J. and Lisa A. Leonard, real estate in Lot 14, Part 2, Bascom's Addition, Vinton.

Donald G. and Priscilla A. Rinderknecht convey to Jeffrey J. and Amy L. Herbert, real estate in 28-82-11.