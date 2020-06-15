June 8, 2020
William E. Cummings conveys to Jeffrey J. Cummings, real estate in Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, Sells Addition, Vinton.
Marty and Kimberly S. Roberts convey to Nate and Andra Rohrssen, real estate in Lot 60, Feather Ridge Third Addition, Atkins.
Michael A. King conveys to Laura Ausborn, real estate in Block 3 and 4, Aaron Webb's Subdivision, Section 20, Taylor Township.
June 9, 2020
Bryce M. Hagenow conveys to Alysa and Cody Stultz, real estate in Parcel C, Section 34, Eldorado Township.
Edward Chalupsky and Maria Melo convey to Camryn J. Rooney, real estate in Lot 2, Block 3, Culver's First Addition, Urbana.
June 10, 2020
Joshua R. Kimm conveys to Jessi D. Ballard, real estate in Lots 10 and 11, Block 1, Morris' Second Addition, Blairstown.
Kerla Campbell conveys to Michael and Christina Ahrens, real estate in Lot 6, Boddicker's Sixth Addition, Newhall.
June 11, 2020
Vernon S. Flechner Testamentary Trust conveys to Jeremy Grimm Construction LLC, real estate in Lot 7, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
June 12, 2020
John J. and Lisa A. Leonard convey to Dakoda Dustin Edward and Sarah Lynn Sellers, real estate in Lot 10, Westridge Estates Part One, Vinton.
Betty Callaway and Betty Hilsabeck convey to Taylor and Drew Nickell, real estate in Parcel A, Section 23, Leroy Township.
David Lee and Jenny Lee Cox convey to Brenon Gus Henningsen, real estate in Section 6, Taylor Township.
Jonathan E. and Ashley A. Skreetta convey to Andrew J. and Abbie L. Boies, real estate in Lot 28, Warbuck's First Addition, Urbana.