April 20, 2020
Michael R. and Cindy L. Herman convey to Lance J. Hinschberger, real estate in Lot 16, Sweet and Milner's Addition, Belle Plaine.
Dean L. Fehl, Mary Jo Fehl, trustees, Dean L. Fehl Revocable Trust and Mary Jo Fehl Revocable Trust, convey to Benjamin Fehl and Brandt Fehl, real estate in Section 36, Bruce Township.
Jeremy W. and Stacy M. Koopman convey to Michael S. and Sara L. Parker, real estate in Lot 23, Terrace Green Estates.
Drew and Taylor Nickell convey to Cody A. Frimml, real estate in Lot 31, Miller's Third Addition, Newhall.
Lydia G. Close conveys to Devin R. Kirkpatrick, real estate in Lots 5, 6 and 7, Block 34, Tilford's Second Addition to South Vinton.
April 21, 2020
Billy J. Kent conveys to Diana D. Ealy, real estate in Lot 19, Sweet and Milner's Addition, Belle Plaine.
April 22, 2020
Don W. Swailes and Cheryl C. Folstad convey to Dennis O. and Barbara J. Garling, real estate in Section 17, Iowa Township.
William H. and Lu Ann Ray Newland convey to Dennis O. and Barbara J. Garling, real estate in Section 17, Iowa Township.
Jeffrey B. and Robin Newland convey to Dennis O. and Barbara J. Garling, real estate in Section 17, Iowa Township.
April 23, 2020
Zachary J. and Kylee Schwan convey to Lucas J. Fox, real estate in Lot 1, Block 10, South Vinton.
Fern E. Stueck Estate, Carol Flickinger, executor, conveys to Wayne and Linda K. Siela, real estate in Section 13, Jackson Township.
Marion F. Spence Estate, Stanton Spence, executor, conveys to Marcus Conrad Schmitz and Krystal Lynn Schmitz, real estate in Section 4, Cedar Township.
Forge Inc. conveys to Wesley A. and Amanda Recker, real estate in Lot 23, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
MRP Acquisitions LLC convey to Edward Williams, real estate in Lot 17, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.