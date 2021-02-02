Jan. 27, 2021

Edward K. Smith conveys to Carl P W Kukuzke, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 2, Miller’s Second Addition, Newhall.

Barry T. and Zonna M. Bonar convey to Michael Kane and Melinda Sue Fall, real estate in Lot 1, Tall Oaks Estates, Section 23, Benton Township.

Jan. 28, 2021

Robert L. Pedersen conveys to Katie K. Walters, real estate in replat of Lot 3, R & O’s Frist Addition, Lot 1.

Feb. 1, 2021

Format LC conveys to Carlos and Carmen Legaspi, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Smith, Traer & Tilford’s Addition, Vinton.

Practical Properties LC Series 8 conveys to Kara L. and Joshua J. Erickson, real estate in Section 14, Polk Township.

