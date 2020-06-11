June 8, 2020
William E. Cummings conveys to Jeffrey J. Cummings, real estate in Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, Sells Addition, Vinton.
Marty and Kimberly S. Roberts convey to Nate and Andra Rohrssen, real estate in Lot 60, Feather Ridge Third Addition, Atkins.
Michael A. King conveys to Laura Ausborn, real estate in Block 3 and 4, Aaron Webb’s Subdivision, Section 20, Taylor Township.
June 9, 2020
Bryce M. Hagenow conveys to Alysa and Cody Stultz, real estate in Parcel C, Section 34, Eldorado Township.
Edward Chalupsky and Maria Melo convey to Camryn J. Rooney, real estate in Lot 2, Block 3, Culver’s First Addition, Urbana.
June 10, 2020
Joshua R. Kimm conveys to Jessi D. Ballard, real estate in Lots 10 and 11, Block 1, Morris’ Second Addition, Blairstown.
Kerla Campbell conveys to Michael and Christina Ahrens, real estate in Lot 6, Boddicker’s Sixth Addition, Newhall.