Sept. 14, 2020
Ronald D. and Kathryn M. Bossler convey to Eric G. and Lynette D. Bossler, real estate in Section 24, Union Township.
Eric G. and Lynette D. Bossler convey to Ronald D. and Kathryn M. Bossler, real estate in Section 25, Union Township.
RC Westbrook Trust convey to Ronald D. and Kathryn Bossler, and Eric and Lynette D. Bossler, real estate in Section 25, Union Township.
Richard G. and Lindsay N. Gallo convey to Allie Rath, real estate in Lot 15, J & D Subdivision, Urbana.
Wayne and Linda Siela convey to Kordereau K. and Breezie B. Sellers, real estate in Lots 4 and 5, Block 4, New Vinton, Vinton.
Daryn E. Salger conveys to Marshall T. Mullinex, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 4, New Vinton, Vinton.
Heidi A. and Jacob D. Williams convey to Jason J. and Cameren L. Beck, real estate in Lot 6, Weichman’s Ninth Addition, Newhall.
Minnie B. Risner conveys to John A. Blumer, real estate in Lot 32, Dumont’s Addition, Belle Plaine.
Sept. 15, 2020
Kordereau and Breezie Sellers convey to Kathryn and Brandon Noah, real estate in Lot 3, Block 47, Tilford's Second Addition to South Vinton.
Gena L. and Todd M. Neal convey to Brandan Geiger, real estate in Lot 2, Block 11, Sells Addition, Vinton.
Sept. 16, 2020
K&B Ag Supply LLC and Stutsman Acquisitions LLC convey to Home Town Glass LLC, real estate in Lots 3 and 4, B lock 9, Tuttle's Addition, Norway.
Sept. 17, 2020
Building Concepts Inc. conveys to Jeremy and Ashley Kuda, real estate in Lot 7, Laird's First Addition, Urbana.
Sept. 18, 2020
Stonebrook Homes LLC conveys to Emily E. and Benjamin L. Garay, real estate in Lots 16 and 17, Roots First Addition, Blairstown.