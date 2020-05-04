April 27, 2020
RJ Ender Computers LLC conveys to Matus Family Trust, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Smith, Traer and Tilford’s Addition, Vinton.
Tysus T. and Amber A. Pattee coney to Roy A. and Lisa Grell, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 7, Griffin’s Addition, Vinton.
John R. and Rebecca P. Wedeking convey to Damian S. and Cassi M. Mumby, real estate in Section 15, Leroy Township.
Farmers State Bank conveys to Corvin C. Justice, real estate in Section 34, Polk Township.
Corvin C. Justice conveys to PDP Properties, real estate in Section 34, Polk Township.
April 29, 2020
Dana Rae Winterberg Wood and Jamie Wood convey to James D. and Dianna L. Duncalf, real estate in Section 15, Kane Township.
Stephen Lee and Shelly Wenterberg convey to James D. and Dianna L. Duncalf, real estate in Section 15, Kane Township.
Robert Williams conveys to Craig A. and Ivy T. Miller, real estate in Lots 2 and 2, Block 10, Newhall.
LDM Inc. conveys to Bobbi Steenhagen, real estate in Lot 6, Block 21, Tilford’s Second Addition to South Vinton.
Patricia and Donald F. Franzenburg convey to the State of Iowa, real estate in Section 34, Kane Township.
April 30, 2020
Chad and Kristen L. Johnson convey to William and Dawn Richard, real estate in Lot 7, Rammelsberg Third Addition to Atkins.
May 1, 2020
Dean Schminke, John Ketchen, Martin Ternus, Kyle Schminke and Peter Burmeister, co-trustees, Vernon S. Fletcher Testamentary Trust, convey to Eagle View Management Forge Inc., real estate in Lots 12 and 14, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
Timothy D. and Shawna E. Kurth convey to Zachary Douglas and Cashmere Ann Felling, real estate in Section 9, Canton Township.
Blake K. and Megan C. Hesson convey to Tyler M. and Steven R. Helms, real estate in Block 13, WF Williams Addition, Vinton.
MW Crossroad LLC conveys to David L. Zenisek, real estate in Lot 12, Block 1, Wentz Addition, Belle Plaine.
ICKDML LLC and Parr Residuary Trust conveys to the Iowa Department of Transportation, real estate in Section 32, Union Township.
Krystal K. Geiger conveys to Danny L.a nd Kay L. Limkemann, real estate in Parcel A, Section 11, Taylor Township.