May 4, 2020
Dennis M. and Julianna K. Hyland convey to Michael and Constance Barnes, real estate in Block 3, WF Williams Addition, Vinton.
James and Elly Fink convey to Charles Hoffman, real estate in Section 7, Polk Township.
Jeremy Grimm Construction LLC conveys to Andrew C. Hanscom and Kristin Rebecca Mossman, real estate in Lot 6, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
Thomas Pittman, trustee, Thomas Pittman 2000 Trust, conveys to Baylor S. Pree, real estate in Lots 13 and 14, Block 13, James Park Addition, Belle Plaine.
Kevin Michael Jackson conveys to Christie and William Jarrell, real estate in Section 13, Leroy Township.
Lori S. and Brian Sell convey to Garrett T. and Matya L. Betenbender, real estate in Lot 1, Rich's Eighth Addition, Urbana.
May 5, 2020
Tracy L. and Viken E. Wellman convey to Jeremy J. Graves, real estate in Lot 2, Miller's Third Addition, Newhall.
Dustin J. Mauck and Natalie M. Haun-Mauck convey to Dominick J. Castle, real estate in Lot 23, Rammelsberg and Williams Third Addition, Atkins.
May 6, 2020
Forge Inc. conveys to Chandra Swink, real estate in Lot 28, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
Vernon S. Flechner Testamentary Trust conveys to Kyle V. and Chelsea N. Koeppen, real estate in Lot 8, Anderso Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
Andrew J. and Deanne K. Becker convey to Nathan A. and Stephanie N. Becker, real estate in Section 223, Fremont Township.
Timber Ridge Investments LLC conveys to Timber Ridge MHC IA LLC, real estate in Section 26, Canton Township.
May 7, 2020
Jeremy W. and Stacy M. Koopman convey to Jason and Brandy Williams Family Trust, real estate in Lots 9 and 10, Terrace Green Estates