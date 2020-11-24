Nov. 17, 2020
O’Grady Chemical Corporation conveys to Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc., real estate in Lots 6, 7, 8, 1, 5 and 2, Block 5; Lot 9, Block 9, Blairstown; Block 7, Blairstown; Section 13, Union Township; and Lot 7, Van Horne Railroad Addition.
Virginia A. Bell conveys to Ashley N. and Shelby L. Baker, real estate in Parcel A, Section 34, Taylor Township.
Nov. 18, 2020
Emil Seidel conveys to Lydia Close, real estate in Lot 7, Block 4, South Vinton, Vinton.
Federal National Mortgage Association conveys to Amanda J. Roggentien and Christopher R. Rhinehart, real estate in Lot 8, Geronimo Basin First Addition, Norway.
Larry E. Markey Estate conveys to Richard B. and Pamela B. Primmer, real estate in Lots 6 and 7, Block 41, Tilford’s Second Addition to South Vinton.
Terry Bright, Jason L. Bright, Kelly. Bright and Debra L. Bright convey to James E. and Ronda House, real estate in Government Lot 6, Benton Township, Lot 82, Soden River Sites.
Nov. 19, 2020
Brea Anne Urbanek conveys to Michael L. Urbanek, real estate in Lots 5 and 6, Block 2, Beatty’s Addition, Vinton.
Jeff and Leah Birker convey to Justin David Hall, real estate in Lots 8, 5, 6 and 7, Block 21, Tilford’s Second Addition to South Vinton.
Nov. 20, 2020
Norman R. Cloke convey to Todd E. and Maria E. Garretson, real estate in Lot 6 and 5, Block 1, Fred Hamann’s First Addition, Keystone.
Janice I. and Karl A. Nelson convey to Gerard D. Neugent Revocable Trust and Mary Louise Neugent Revocable Trust, real estate in Section 33, Canton Township.
Martha and Randal L. Hoelle convey to Gerard D. Neugent Revocable Trust and Mary Louise Neugent Revocable Trust, real estate in Section 33, Canton Township.
Matthew C. Keiper conveys to Gerard D. Neugent Revocable Trust and Mary Louise Neugent Revocable Trust, real estate in Section 33, Canton Township.
Melanie S. Keiper conveys to Gerard D. Neugent Revocable Trust and Mary Louise Neugent Revocable Trust, real estate in Section 33, Canton Township.
Stephen L. and Ann E. Howell convey to Gerard D. Neugent Revocable Trust and Mary Louise Neugent Revocable Trust, real estate in Section 33, Canton Township.
Michael I. and Hannah R. Kramer convey to Jarred A. Childs and Chelsea A. Baumann-Childs, real estate in Lots 10 and 11, Block 4, Rupp’s Addition, Van Horne.
Philip Jack Riffey estate conveys to Pamela J. Douglas, real estate in Lot 6, North View Park Addition, Urbana.
Nov. 23, 2020
Kelly R. Grim, conservator Gerald E. Thoman, conveys to Denise R. and Roy L. Schulze, real estate in Parcel A, Section 35, Florence Township.
Susan Dawn Parker conveys to David Eugene and Elizabeth L. Brandsetter, real estate in Lot 3, Parker Ridge Addition.
Chris and Roxanne Umbdenstock convey to Earl Blakley, real estate in Parcel B, Section 10, Benton Township.
Victor and Nancy Koster convey to David and Angela Sickels, real estate in Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 5, Parcel E, Morris’s Third Addition, Blairstown.
Stone Ridge Developing LLC conveys to Cedar Ridge Homes Inc., real estate in Lots 4, 16 and 25, Stone Ridge First Addition, Atkins.
Malecek Family LLC conveys to Darin W. and Elizabeth J. Riherd, real estate in Section 21, Iowa Township.
Jessica N. and Roman J. Birman convey to Jocelyn K. Nimmo, real estate in Lot 3, Block 3, James Parks Addition, Belle Plaine.
Pleasant Hill Farm LLP conveys to IPE 1031 REV360 LLC, real estate in Section 6, St. Clair Township, Parcel A, Section 1, Leroy Township, and Section 6, Leroy Township.