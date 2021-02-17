Feb. 16, 2021
Vernon S. Flechner Testamentary Trust convey to Todd Richardson Construction Ltd., real estate in Lot 11, Anderson Cree, Estates First Addition, Vinton.
Heinrich Farm LLC conveys to Allen R. and Susan M. Ehrman, real estate in Parcel A, Section 1, Leroy Township.
Kendall R. and Cynthia J. Wiegand convey to Dean Dempster III and Ashley M. Dempster, real estate in Parcel B, Section 34, Polk Township.
Dorothy M. Ellis Estate conveys to Dennis Thompson Trust, real estate in Section 27, Union Township.