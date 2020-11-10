Nov. 2, 2020
Dena M. Dunkelberger conveys to Joshua David and Lynn Marie Ellsworth, real estate in Section 7, Cedar Township.
Nov. 3, 2020
Jody and McKenzie Stickels convey to Tammi Griffith, real estate in Lot 19, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
Chris and Roxanne Umbdenstock convey to Forrest Ridge LLC, real estate in Goverment Lot 8, Section 9, Benton Township, Government Lot 5, Section 10, Benton Township, and Government Lot 6, Section 10, Benton Township.
Stanley H. and Nancy Lee Geiken convey to Craig E. and Deborah L. Ollinger, real estate in Parcel C, Parcel 8, Section 31, Benton Township.
Keith D. Elwick Trust conveys to Thomas D. and Jonna K. Darland, real estate in Lots 5 and 6, Towne Centre First Addition, Urbana.
Nov. 5, 2020
Richard L. Wessling estate conveys to Timothy R. and Ann M. Kitzman, real estate in Lots 5 and 4, Block 2, Watkins.
Josh K. and Tonya J. Kramer convey to Eric A. Hoffman and Jennifer K. Bliss, real estate in Lot 6, Benton Township.
Theodore B. and Robyn R. Oberhauser convey to Kaylee R. Johnson and Nickolas T. McQuilkin, real estate in Parcel A, Section 3, Bruce Township.
Iowa State Bank conveys to Wiley Plaza LP, real estate in Block 4, Country Club Addition, Lots 1, 6, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8, Block 5, Country Club Addition, and Lots 16, 17 and 15, Country Club Addition, Belle Plaine.
Nov. 6, 2020
Cindy Blackburn conveys to Brooke Ritter, real estate in Lot 6, Block 1, Spalding’s Addition, Vinton.
Trimpe International LLC conveys to David M. Plotz, real estate in Lot 1, Block 2, Burkhardt’s Subdivision E, Section 19, Iowa Township.
Scott Blair conveys to Brian J. and Jennifer L. Parr, real estate in Lot 1, Block 44, Tilford’s Second Addition to South Vinton.
Jeremy W. and Stacy M. Koopman convey to James B. and Regina Warnke, real estate in Lot 26, Terrace Green Estates, Section 31, Benton Township.