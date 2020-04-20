April 13, 2020
Virginia R. Hart Estate, Kimberly Hart and Tracy Sorenson, executors, convey to Matthew D. and Cynthia A. Weber, real estate in Section 26, Cedar Township.
April 14, 2020
Shane Douglas and Carrie Marie Powers convey to Logan P. Ewing, real estate in Lot 2, Block 45, Tilford’s Second Addition to South Vinton.
Geraldine M. Martin Estate, Jean Marie Schmidt, executor, convey to Richard M. and Katie A. McNamara, real estate in Section 11, Union Township.
Donald F. and Patricia L. Franzenburg convey to the State of Iowa, real estate in Sections 35, 27 and 26, Kane Township.
April 16, 2020
Dale Joseph and Corrine Ann Kimm convey to Iowa Custom Construction and Installation LLP, real estate in Lot 18, Block 4, Parcel C, Blairstown.
Kaitlyn R. Mell and Elizabeth A. Drop convey to Aaron J. Ohlsen, real estate in Lot 7, Auditor’s Plat No. 15, Section 20, Florence Township.
April 17, 2020
Allen D. Hamann, Janis A. Easton, Dean A. Easton, Lori J. Hamann and John Adam Mekis convey to William D. and Teresa A. Selken, real estate in Section 13, Kane Township.
Pleasant Hill Farm LLP conveys to Gordon and Ethel Doehrmann, real estate in Section 36, Union Township.
Doris Trefz conveys to Shane D. and Carrie M. Power, real estate in Lot 2, Kearns Addition, Section 6, Taylor Township.
Kyla Upah conveys to Nancy Flickinger, real estate in Lot 1, Block 33, Tilford’s Second Addition to South Vinton.
Irene Lorraine Geiger Estate, Eric Feller, executor, conveys to Mark W. and Christina M. Ritscher, real estate in Section 11, Big Grove Township.
Dean Schminke, John Ketchen, Martin Ternus, Kyle Schminke and Pete Burmeister, co-trustees, Vernon S. Flechner Testamentary Trust, conveys to Cory and Tiffany Elwick, real estate in Lot 13, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.