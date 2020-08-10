Aug. 3, 2020
Dennis I. and Ann H. Williams convey to Kyle Thomas and Jill Marie Reeve, real estate in Lot 7, Bascom's Addition Part 1, Vinton.
Stonebrook Homes LLC conveys to Brian M. and Shelley M. Drahos, real estate in Lot 15, Root's First Addition, Blairstown.
Josh and Leah R. Blegen convey to Scott Allen Cress, real estate in Lots 6 and 7, Block 1, Subdivision C, Section 20, Iowa Township.
Randy F. Ernst conveys to Jesse M. Scheer, real estate in Lot 48, Runyon's Second Addition, Shellsburg.
Skyler D. Clayton conveys to Nathan D. and Katelynn J. Dewell, real estate in Lort 37, Rich's Fifth Addition, Urbana.
Cassius Investment Group LLC conveys to Shana Elisabeth Hyde, real estate in Lot 1, Block 3, Jones Addition, Shellsburg.
Aug. 4, 2020
Daniel J. and Dawn L. Dietz convey to Shane Boden, real estate in Section 14, Harrison Township.
Gordon L. Harrison conveys to Cole C. Emrich, real estate in Lot 43, Auditor's Plat No. 13.
Keith W. Newton Estate conveys to Jacob D. Volz, real estate in Lots 3 and 4, Tuttle's Second Addition, Norway.
Aug. 5, 2020
Michael T. and Becki L. Embretson convey to Jacob A. and Sharon C. Stoll, real estate in Lot 19, Feather Ridge Second Addition, Atkins.
Derald E. and Janet S. Kimm convey to Derrick and Heidi A. Parker, real estate in Parcel A, Section 35, St. Clair Township.
Paul McIntire conveys to Austin Alan Francisco and Shelby Wells-Francisco, real estate in Lot 3, Block 1, Henry's Addition, Belle Plaine.
Stacie M. Buhr conveys to Jody L. Fiser and Tamra Fisher, real estate in Lot 16, Bascom's Addition Part 2, Vinton.
Amanda J. Roggentien and Christopher R. Rhinehart convey unto Nathan R. and Vaeda D. Hendricksen, real estate in Lots 11 and 12, Block 1, Hills Addition, Blairstown.
Aug. 6, 2020
Cedar Ridge Homes Inc. conveys to Tiffany and Brian Deboer, real estate in Lot 25, Ridgeview Seventh Addition, Atkins.
Leon Duane and Barbara Jane Young convey to Stone Brook Homes LLC, real estate in Lots 7 and 8, Young's Second Addition, Blairstown.
Katie and Tony Stadheim convey to Roger D. Roseberry, real estate in Lot 31, Heartland Nature Estates Second Addition, Urbana.
Franzenburg Farms Inc. conveys to Steve and Marsha Vargason, real estate in Parcel D, Section 14, Kane Township.
Aug. 7, 2020
Steve Venega conveys to Jeffrey J. and Jennifer L. Zahrt, real estate in Section 26, Benton Township.