Feb. 8, 2021
John A. Anderson Revocable Trust conveys to Thomas S. And Eunice J. Pingenot, real estate in Lot 3, Cedar Valley Addition, Vinton.
Wyatt and Monica Glime convey to Kennth R. And Debra J. Miller, real estate in Section 19, Cedar Township.
Feb. 9, 2021
Bruce W. Lange Sr. and Wendy A. Lange convey to Jessica Kay and Thomas Michael David Kacena, real estate in Lot 2, Part 1, Eastview Estate, Vinton.
Zachary H. Bonar convey to Jeffrey and Lisa Holten, real estate in Lot 12, Country View Estates First Addition.
Marlene E. Tumilty conveys to Thomas J. and Kelly D. Messer, real estate in Section 12, Canton Township.
Timothy M. and Paige Plummer convey to Ryan D. Luedtke, real estate in Lots 6 and 7, Block 4, Norway.