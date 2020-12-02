December 2020
Wapsie Valley Community School District continues to utilize our On-Site Return to Learn Plan for the vast number of students and families. Some families have elected to participate in the Hybrid Return to Learn Plan that uses Edgenuity as the full-time on-line learning option for their students. We have seen a large number of students and staff in quarantine situations, as have many of the surrounding school districts. The vast majority of these exposures have happened outside of the school buildings, due to family member exposures or within the general community spread. We will continue with these learning plans within the present framework unless we see a spike in student illnesses or we are not able to effectively staff our classrooms.
The high school wrestling team, girls basketball team, and boys basketball team have started their seasons. It may look different in the bleachers with state restrictions set in place for spectators, but the ability for our athletes to compete is the important part of their experience at school. We wish everyone the best of luck in their sporting season. I would also like to congratulate the Wapsie Valley football team on their accomplishments this year in being a Class A State Qualifier.
The Wapsie Valley CSD Mission Statement states, “Guaranteed Learning for Every Student”. This is our guiding principle that reminds us of the importance of student achievement at the highest level, even with the many distractions of the pandemic. The staff at WVCSD has continued to offer outstanding instruction, whether students are physically in the classroom or at home in a virtual on-line situation. I am so thankful for the classroom teachers, support staff and building level principals that keep our students as their main focus.
Stay Warrior Strong and Safe,
Dave Larson
Wapsie Valley CSD Superintendent